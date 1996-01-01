11. Radical Reactions
Radical Selectivity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the synthesis of 2-halopropane, would it be better to perform chlorination or bromination of propane? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is better to do chlorination due higher selectivity of chlorine.
B
It is better to do bromination due higher selectivity of bromine.
C
Both bromination and chlorination are equally useful.
D
None of these.