2. Molecular Representations Intermolecular Forces
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Despite having a high melting point, ionic compounds like sodium carbonate are quite soluble in water. Explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sodium carbonate has intermolecular forces that make it more soluble.
B
Sodium carbonate is a covalent solid, which makes it highly soluble in water.
C
The ionization of sodium carbonate in water is extremely endothermic.
D
It is an ionic solid that dissociates in water, allowing water molecules to hydrate the ions.