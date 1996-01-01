2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
2. Molecular Representations Intermolecular Forces
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain:
a. Why does ethyl alcohol (78 °C) boils at a higher temperature than ethylamine (16 °C)?
b. Why does dimethylamine (7 °C) boils at a higher temperature than dimethyl ether (-24 °C)?
Explain:
a. Why does ethyl alcohol (78 °C) boils at a higher temperature than ethylamine (16 °C)?
b. Why does dimethylamine (7 °C) boils at a higher temperature than dimethyl ether (-24 °C)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Ethyl alcohol has stronger hydrogen bonds due to more electronegative oxygen compared to the nitrogen of ethylamine
b. Dimethyl ether can not form hydrogen bonding while dimethylamine can form hydrogen bonds.
b. Dimethyl ether can not form hydrogen bonding while dimethylamine can form hydrogen bonds.
B
a. Ethyl alcohol has weaker hydrogen bonds due to less electronegative oxygen compared to the nitrogen of ethylamine
b. Dimethyl ether can not form hydrogen bonding while dimethylamine can form hydrogen bonds.
b. Dimethyl ether can not form hydrogen bonding while dimethylamine can form hydrogen bonds.
C
a. Ethyl alcohol has weaker hydrogen bonds due to less electronegative oxygen compared to the nitrogen of ethylamine
b. Dimethyl ether can form hydrogen bonding while dimethylamine can not form hydrogen bonds.
b. Dimethyl ether can form hydrogen bonding while dimethylamine can not form hydrogen bonds.
D
a. Ethyl alcohol has stronger hydrogen bonds due to more electronegative oxygen compared to the nitrogen of ethylamine
b. Dimethyl ether can form hydrogen bonding while dimethylamine can not form hydrogen bonds.
b. Dimethyl ether can form hydrogen bonding while dimethylamine can not form hydrogen bonds.