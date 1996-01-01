1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Orbitals
1. A Review of General Chemistry Molecular Orbitals
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which of the following molecular orbitals is more stable. Explain.
Determine which of the following molecular orbitals is more stable. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(I) is more stable than (II) since it has fewer nodes.
B
(II) is more stable than (I) since it has fewer nodes.
C
(II) is more stable than (I) since it has more atomic orbitals that are overlapping.
D
(I) has more atomic orbitals that are overlapping.