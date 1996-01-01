3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Identify the most stable conjugate base in the following pair.
(ii) Which structural feature(s) did you analyze?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Structure (a) is the more stable conjugate base.
(ii) Inductive effect.
B
(i) Structure (b) is the more stable conjugate base.
(ii) Inductive effect.
C
(i) Structure (b) is the more stable conjugate base.
(ii) Atomic size.
D
(i) Structure (a) is the more stable conjugate base.
(ii) Electronegativity.
