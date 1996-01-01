3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why aniline is a stronger acid compared to cyclohexylamine?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Aniline is a stronger acid due to the strong electron-donating effect of nitrogen.
B
Aniline is a stronger acid because of the strong inductive effect of nitrogen.
C
Aniline is a stronger acid because its conjugate base is stabilized through hyperconjugation
D
Aniline is a stronger acid because its conjugate base is stabilized through resonance.