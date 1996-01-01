1. A Review of General Chemistry
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown element has two stable isotopes, 50X, and 51X. The relative abundance of these isotopes is 0.25%, and 99.75% respectively. 50X has an atomic mass of 49.947 while 51X has an atomic mass of 50.943. Determine the atomic mass and identity of X.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X=Chromium, and Atomic mass of X= 51.99 a.m.u
B
X=Vanadium, Atomic mass of X= 50.94 a.m.u
C
X= Vanadium, Atomic mass of X= 51.99 a.m.u
D
X=Chromium, Atomic mass of X= 51.99a.m.u