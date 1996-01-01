1. A Review of General Chemistry
Atomic Structure
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following sets of elements matches with the following set of electronic configurations [1s2 2s1], [1s2 2s2 2p5], [1s2 2s2 2p6] and [1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2]?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Li, F, Ne, Mg
B
Li, F, Ne, Na
C
Li, F, Na, Mg
D
Be, F, Ne, Mg