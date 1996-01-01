7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
7. Substitution Reactions SN1 Reaction
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The two reactions given below are classified as SN1 reactions. Provide the structural formulas for the products formed, and include stereochemistry in your answers.
a. 4-chloro-4-methylheptane + methanol
b. 3-bromo-3-methylheptane + methanol
The two reactions given below are classified as SN1 reactions. Provide the structural formulas for the products formed, and include stereochemistry in your answers.
a. 4-chloro-4-methylheptane + methanol
b. 3-bromo-3-methylheptane + methanol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D