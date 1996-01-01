7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
7. Substitution Reactions SN1 Reaction
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following iodoalkanes would more readily undergo an S N1 reaction? Why?
Which of the following iodoalkanes would more readily undergo an S N1 reaction? Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Iodoalkane (a) will react more readily due to the formation of a more stable tertiary carbocation.
B
Iodoalkane (b) will react more readily due to the formation of a more stable secondary carbocation.
C
Iodoalkane (a) will react more readily due to the formation of a more stable secondary carbocation.
D
Iodoalkane (b) will react more readily due to the formation of a more stable tertiary carbocation.