1. A Review of General Chemistry
Skeletal Structure
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following line-angle drawing:
(i) Determine the number of carbons in the molecule.
(ii) Determine the number of hydrogens of the encircled carbon.
(iii) Determine if the boxed carbon is 1°, 2°, 3°, or 4°.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 6 ; (ii) 1 ; (iii) 3°
B
(i) 5 ; (ii) 2 ; (iii) 4°
C
(i) 7 ; (ii) 2 ; (iii) 4°
D
(i) 8 ; (ii) 1 ; (iii) 3°