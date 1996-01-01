1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select all sets that correctly describe the Lewis structure, the contribution of bond dipole moments and non-bonding pairs of electrons to the molecular dipole moment, and an estimation of the magnitude of the dipole moment for compounds CH2=NCH3, CH3OH and CCl4.
(1) Small molecular dipole moment. (2) Small molecular dipole moment.
(3) Large molecular dipole moment. (4) Small molecular dipole moment.
(5) Zero molecular dipole moment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1), (3) and (5)
B
(1), (4) and (5)
C
(2), (3) and (5)
D
(2), (4) and (5)