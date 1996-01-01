Select all sets that correctly describe the Lewis structure, the contribution of bond dipole moments and non-bonding pairs of electrons to the molecular dipole moment, and an estimation of the magnitude of the dipole moment for compounds CH 2 =NCH 3 , CH 3 OH and CCl 4 .

(1) Small molecular dipole moment. (2) Small molecular dipole moment.

(3) Large molecular dipole moment. (4) Small molecular dipole moment.

(5) Zero molecular dipole moment.