19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethers are a bit difficult to differentiate using IR spectra alone. However, they form distinctive fragments in their mass spectra. Consider the following two compounds:
Both compounds give three distinct peaks at m/z 73, 59, and 45. One compound gives a base peak at m/z 59 while the other gives a base peak at m/z 45. Identify each compound based on its base peak and draw a fragmentation that accounts for these base peaks.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The base peak at m/z 45 is given by diethyl ether.
The base peak at m/z 59 is given by methyl propyl ether.
B
The base peak at m/z 59 is given by diethyl ether.
The base peak at m/z 45 is given by methyl propyl ether.
C
Both compounds will give equal intensity peaks at m/z 59 and 45.
D
None of the two compounds will give peaks at m/z 59 and 45.