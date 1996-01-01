Ethers are a bit difficult to differentiate using IR spectra alone. However, they form distinctive fragments in their mass spectra. Consider the following two compounds:





Both compounds give three distinct peaks at m/z 73, 59, and 45. One compound gives a base peak at m/z 59 while the other gives a base peak at m/z 45. Identify each compound based on its base peak and draw a fragmentation that accounts for these base peaks.