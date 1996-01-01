15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spect:Fragmentation
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the most intense peaks that could be observed in the mass spectrum of 2,3-dimethylbutane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The most intense peaks will be at m/z 86, 85, and 71.
B
The most intense peaks will be at m/z 85, 71, and 45.
C
The most intense peaks will be at m/z 71 and 43.
D
The most intense peaks will be at m/z 43, 29, and 15.