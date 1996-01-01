22. Condensation Chemistry
Aldol Condensation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the mechanism for the base-catalyzed aldol condensation of cyclopentanone. Based on the mechanism, state the direction the equilibrium favors.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The equilibrium favors products.
B
The equilibrium favors reactants.
C
The equilibrium favors products.
D
The equilibrium favors reactants.