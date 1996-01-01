2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify: (i) compounds that can form intermolecular hydrogen bonds; (ii) compounds that can form hydrogen bonds with water; (iii) compounds which you think are soluble in water. CH3(CH2)2CH3, CH2=CH-CH3, CH3CHO and CH3COOH.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
((i): CH3COOH;
(ii): CH3CHO and CH3COOH;
(iii): CH3CHO and CH3COOH.
B
(i): CH3CHO and CH3COOH;
(ii): CH3CHO and CH3COOH;
(iii): CH3CHO and CH3COOH.
C
(i): CH3COOH;
(ii): CH3COOH;
(iii): CH3COOH.
D
(i): CH3CHO;
(ii): CH3CHO;
(iii): CH3CHO.
