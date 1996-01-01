2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
2. Molecular Representations Intermolecular Forces
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which of the following two compounds has the higher boiling point. Explain why that compound has the higher boiling point. 1-bromopropane and 1-chloropropane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1-bromopropane has a higher boiling point because it can form intermolecular hydrogen bonds.
B
1-bromopropane has a higher boiling point because it has a higher molecular weight and a larger halogen.
C
1-chloropropane has a higher boiling point because it can form intermolecular hydrogen bonds.
D
1-chloropropane has a higher boiling point because it has a more electronegative halogen.