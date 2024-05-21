10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Disiamylborane adds only once to alkynes through its two bulky secondary isoamyl groups. Show how BH3 reacts with 2-methylbut-2-ene to produce disiamylborane or bis(3-methylbutan-2-yl)borane. Why does the reaction only proceed as far as dialkylborane and not trialkylborane?
