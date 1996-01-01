3. Acids and Bases
pKa
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. Two unknown acids, A and B, have pKa values of 4.5 and 5.0, respectively. Determine which one is a stronger acid.
b. Similarly, two unknown acids, X and Y, correspond to the acid dissociation constants of 2.9 x 10−4 and 1.3 x 10−5, respectively. Determine which one is a stronger acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. A is a stronger acid than B
b. X is a stronger acid than Y.
B
a. B is a stronger acid than A
b. X is a stronger acid than Y.
C
a. A is a stronger acid than B
b. Y is a stronger acid than X.
D
a. B is a stronger acid than A
b. Y is a stronger acid than X.
