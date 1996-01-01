3. Acids and Bases
pKa
3. Acids and Bases pKa
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pKa value of chlorous acid, HClO2, is 1.94. This makes it almost 290,000 times more acidic than hypochlorous acid, HClO, with a pKa value of 7.40. Why is HClO2 stronger than HClO in terms of acidity?
The pKa value of chlorous acid, HClO2, is 1.94. This makes it almost 290,000 times more acidic than hypochlorous acid, HClO, with a pKa value of 7.40. Why is HClO2 stronger than HClO in terms of acidity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HClO2 has a higher concentration of hydrogen ions.
B
HClO2 has a higher atomic weight.
C
HClO2 exhibits resonance stabilization in its conjugate base.
D
HClO2 has a higher boiling point.