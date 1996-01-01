4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are some incorrect names of alkenes given below. Draw a consistent structure for each of these names and write a correct name for this structure.
a. 5-bromocyclopentadiene
b. 2-methylcyclohexene
