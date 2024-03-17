5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following compounds:
(i) (ii)
Draw a three-dimensional structure for each compound. Is the structure chiral or achiral? Draw their mirror image. Determine the relationship between the original structure and its mirror image. (identical or enantiomer)
