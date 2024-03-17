5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
5. Chirality Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the relationship between each pair (identical compounds, constitutional isomers, diastereomers, or enantiomers). Identify the pair that can theoretically be separated by recrystallization or distillation, if any.
Identify the relationship between each pair (identical compounds, constitutional isomers, diastereomers, or enantiomers). Identify the pair that can theoretically be separated by recrystallization or distillation, if any.