5. Chirality
What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given pair of molecules below:
Determine if they are identical or isomers. If they are isomers, are they enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) identical; (ii) constitutional isomers.
B
(i) enantiomers; (ii) constitutional isomers.
C
(i) constitutional isomers; (ii) diastereomers.
D
(i) diastereomers; (ii) identical.