5. Chirality
What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the given pair of molecules are identical or isomers. If they are isomers, are they enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) identical; (ii) constitutional isomers.
B
(i) enantiomers; (ii) constitutional isomers.
C
(i) constitutional isomers; (ii) diastereomers.
D
(i) diastereomers; (ii) identical.