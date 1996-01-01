13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Can you identify what is wrong with the following Grignard synthesis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The problem is with the first step. Aryl halides do not form Grignard reagents.
B
The problem is with the second step. No solvent is specified in the second step.
C
The problem is with the second step. The Grignard reagent will attack the hydroxy proton and will not attack the aldehyde carbonyl group.
D
There is no problem with this synthesis. It should proceed as indicated.