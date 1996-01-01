13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Can you identify what is wrong with the following Grignard synthesis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The problem is with the first step of the reaction. We need to specify which ether is used and add heat to the reaction.
B
The problem is with the first step of the reaction. A Grignard reagent can never be prepared in a reaction medium with a proton source.
C
The problem is with the second step of the reaction. The Grignard reagent will attack the cyclopropane ring instead of the carbonyl group.
D
The problem is with the final step of the reaction. Acidification will lead to the elimination of the OH group and an alkene will form.