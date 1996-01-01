3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each pair of reactions, determine which reaction favors the formation of products the most.
Reaction A: HCOOH + NH3 ⇌ HCOO— + NH4+
Reaction B: CH3COOH + NH3 ⇌ CH3COO— + NH4+
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction A favors the formation of the products more than reaction B.
B
Reaction B favors the formation of the products more than reaction A.