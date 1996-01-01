3. Acids and Bases
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Determine the pH at which the concentration of the acidic form of a compound is 20 times greater than its basic form (pKa = 8.8).
(ii) Determine the pH at which 60% of a compound is in its basic form (pKa = 8.0)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 7.5
(ii): 7.8
B
(i): 7.5
(ii): 8.2
C
(i): 10.1
(ii): 7.8
D
(i): 10.1
(ii): 8.2
