3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
83PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following pair:
Without referring to the pKa values, choose the least reactive base. Explain your answer.
Consider the following pair:
Without referring to the pKa values, choose the least reactive base. Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I is the least reactive base because Te is more electronegative than Se.
B
I is the least reactive base because Te has a larger atomic radius.
C
II is the least reactive base because Se is less electronegative than Se.
D
II is the least reactive base because Se has a smaller atomic radius.