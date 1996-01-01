3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
84PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following acid-base reaction:
(i) Is the reactant acid stronger than the conjugate acid?
(ii) Determine which direction of the reaction (forward or reverse) is more favored.
(iii) Will the equilibrium constant (Keq) be less than, equal to, or greater than 1?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) The reactant acid is stronger than the conjugate acid.
(ii) The forward direction is more favored.
(iii) Keq > 1
B
(i) The reactant acid is stronger than the conjugate acid.
(ii) The reverse direction is more favored.
(iii) Keq < 1
C
(i) The conjugate acid is stronger than the reactant acid.
(ii) The reverse direction is more favored.
(iii) Keq < 1
D
(i) The conjugate acid is stronger than the reactant acid.
(ii) The forward direction is more favored.
(iii) Keq > 1