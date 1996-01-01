(i) Propose a mechanism for the reaction shown below:

(ii) Use the appropriate bond-dissociation enthalpies to find the value of ∆Hº for each step shown in the mechanism you proposed, and calculate the value of ∆Hº for the overall reaction if the bond-dissociation enthalpy for PhCH 2 −Br bond is approximately 280 kJ/mol. Are these values appropriate for a rapid free-radical chain reaction?