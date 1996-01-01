6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Enthalpy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compute the overall ∆Hº for the iodination of methane which proceeds through the following steps:
1. I2 + 2I•
∆Hº (per mol) = +149 kJ (+35.6 kcal)
2. CH4 + I• → •CH3 + HI
∆Hº (per mol) = +141 kJ (+33.7)
3. •CH3 + I2 → CH3I + I•
∆Hº (per mol) = −92 kJ (−22.0 kcal)
Compute the overall ∆Hº for the iodination of methane which proceeds through the following steps:
1. I2 + 2I•
∆Hº (per mol) = +149 kJ (+35.6 kcal)
2. CH4 + I• → •CH3 + HI
∆Hº (per mol) = +141 kJ (+33.7)
3. •CH3 + I2 → CH3I + I•
∆Hº (per mol) = −92 kJ (−22.0 kcal)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
∆Hº = +198 kJ/mol (+47.3 kcal/mol)
B
∆Hº = −198 kJ/mol (−47.3 kcal/mol)
C
∆Hº = −49 kJ/mol (−11.7 kcal/mol)
D
∆Hº = +49 kJ/mol (+11.7 kcal/mol)