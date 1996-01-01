Compute the overall ∆Hº for the iodination of methane which proceeds through the following steps:

1. I 2 + 2I•

∆Hº (per mol) = +149 kJ (+35.6 kcal)

2. CH 4 + I• → •CH 3 + HI

∆Hº (per mol) = +141 kJ (+33.7)

3. •CH 3 + I 2 → CH 3 I + I•

∆Hº (per mol) = −92 kJ (−22.0 kcal)