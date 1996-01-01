4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Cis vs Trans
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rank the groups or atoms in each of the following sets according to their relative priorities.
a. —C(CH3)3, —CH2CH2Cl, —Br, —CH2CH2CH2Cl.
b. —CH=CHCH3, —CH2CH2CH3, —CH2CH3, —C(CH3)=CH2
Rank the groups or atoms in each of the following sets according to their relative priorities.
a. —C(CH3)3, —CH2CH2Cl, —Br, —CH2CH2CH2Cl.
b. —CH=CHCH3, —CH2CH2CH3, —CH2CH3, —C(CH3)=CH2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a). —Br > —C(CH3)3 > —CH2CH2Cl > —CH2CH2CH2Cl
(b). —C(CH3)=CH2 > —CH=CHCH3 > —CH2CH2CH3 > —CH2CH3
(b). —C(CH3)=CH2 > —CH=CHCH3 > —CH2CH2CH3 > —CH2CH3
B
(a). —CH2CH2Cl > —C(CH3)3 > —Br > —CH2CH2CH2Cl
(b). —C(CH3)=CH2 > —CH=CHCH3 > —CH2CH2CH3 > —CH2CH3
(b). —C(CH3)=CH2 > —CH=CHCH3 > —CH2CH2CH3 > —CH2CH3
C
(a). —CH2CH2CH2Cl > —CH2CH2Cl > —C(CH3)3 > —Br
(b). —C(CH3)=CH2 > —CH=CHCH3 > —CH2CH2CH3 > —CH2CH3
(b). —C(CH3)=CH2 > —CH=CHCH3 > —CH2CH2CH3 > —CH2CH3
D
(a). —Br > —C(CH3)3 > —CH2CH2Cl > —CH2CH2CH2Cl
(b). —CH2CH3 > —CH2CH2CH3 > —CH=CHCH3 > —C(CH3)=CH2
(b). —CH2CH3 > —CH2CH2CH3 > —CH=CHCH3 > —C(CH3)=CH2