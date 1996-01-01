12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols Naming Ethers
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Name the following compounds using the common naming system.
a. (CH3)3CCH2OCH2CH3
b. (CH3)3COCH3
c. PhOCH(CH3)2
d. BrCH2OCH2CH3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. neopentyl ethyl ether
b. sec-butyl methyl ether
c. phenyl isopropyl ether
d. bromomethyl ethyl ether
B
a. ethyl tert-butyl ether
b. tert-butyl methyl ether
c. isopropyl benzyl ether
d. bromomethyl ethyl ether
C
a. ethyl neopentyl ether
b. tert-butyl methyl ether
c. isopropyl phenyl ether
d. ethyl bromomethyl ether
D
a. ethyl iso-butyl ether
b. tert-butyl ethyl ether
c. isopropyl benzyl ether
d. chloroomethyl ethyl ether
