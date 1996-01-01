12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Naming Ethers
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols Naming Ethers
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give an IUPAC and a common name for each of the following compounds.
a. CH3CH2OCH=CHCH3
b. BrCH2CH2CH2OCH2CH3
c. CH3OCH(CH3)2
Give an IUPAC and a common name for each of the following compounds.
a. CH3CH2OCH=CHCH3
b. BrCH2CH2CH2OCH2CH3
c. CH3OCH(CH3)2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. IUPAC name: 1-Ethoxyprop-1-ene
Common name: ethyl propenyl ether
b. IUPAC name: 1-Bromo-3-ethoxypropane
Common name: Ethyl 3-Bromopropyl ether
c. IUPAC name: 2-Methoxypropane
Common name: isopropyl methyl ether
Common name: ethyl propenyl ether
b. IUPAC name: 1-Bromo-3-ethoxypropane
Common name: Ethyl 3-Bromopropyl ether
c. IUPAC name: 2-Methoxypropane
Common name: isopropyl methyl ether
B
a. IUPAC name: 1-Ethoxyprop-1-ene
Common name: propenyl ethyl ether
b. IUPAC name: 1-Bromo-3-ethoxypropane
Common name: Ethyl 3-Bromopropyl ether
c. IUPAC name: 2-Methoxypropane
Common name: methyl isopropyl ether
Common name: propenyl ethyl ether
b. IUPAC name: 1-Bromo-3-ethoxypropane
Common name: Ethyl 3-Bromopropyl ether
c. IUPAC name: 2-Methoxypropane
Common name: methyl isopropyl ether
C
a. IUPAC name: Propenoxyethane
Common name: ethyl propenyl ether
b. IUPAC name: 1-Bromo-3-ethoxypropane
Common name: 3-bromopropyl ethyl ether
c. IUPAC name: 2-Methoxypropane
Common name: methyl isopropyl ether
Common name: ethyl propenyl ether
b. IUPAC name: 1-Bromo-3-ethoxypropane
Common name: 3-bromopropyl ethyl ether
c. IUPAC name: 2-Methoxypropane
Common name: methyl isopropyl ether
D
a. IUPAC name: 1-Ethoxyprop-1-ene
Common name: propenyl ethyl ether
b. IUPAC name: 1-Propoxy1-bromo-3-ethane
Common name: 3-ethyl bromopropyl ether
c. IUPAC name: 2-Methoxypropane
Common name: isopropyl methyl ether
Common name: propenyl ethyl ether
b. IUPAC name: 1-Propoxy1-bromo-3-ethane
Common name: 3-ethyl bromopropyl ether
c. IUPAC name: 2-Methoxypropane
Common name: isopropyl methyl ether