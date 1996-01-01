12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - Sulfonyl Chlorides
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols Leaving Group Conversions - Sulfonyl Chlorides
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
When SOCl2 replaces HCl in the reaction, it only produces one product. Explain why.
When SOCl2 replaces HCl in the reaction, it only produces one product. Explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction happens in basic conditions so the intermediate will have a resonance structure.
B
The reaction happens in SN2 substitution instead of SN1.
C
The SN1 reaction produces a stable carbocation intermediate.
D
The reactant is a secondary alcohol, so that it will undergo E2 elimination.