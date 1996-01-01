11. Radical Reactions
Allylic Bromination
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show how you can synthesize 3-bromo-2-methylbut-1-ene using 2-methylbut-1-ene as starting material. If the product contains a stereocenter, assume that the final product is part of a racemic mixture.
