15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide wavenumbers for the main IR absorption bands that each of the compounds given below would produce:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I: C=O at 1200 cm−1, C=C at 1700 cm−1 II: C=O at 1700 cm−1, C=C at 1600 cm−1 and C—O at 1250 cm−1
B
I: C=O at 1680 cm−1, C=C at 1600 cm−1 II: C=O at 1500 cm−1, C=C at 1000 cm−1 and C—O at 2250 cm−1
C
I: C—H at 2900 cm−1, C—C at 1600 cm−1 II: C=O at 1700 cm−1, C—H at 1600 cm−1 and C—O at 1250 cm−1
D
I: C=O at 1680 cm−1, C=C at 1600 cm−1 II: C=O at 1700 cm−1, C=C at 1600 cm−1 and C—O at 1250 cm−1