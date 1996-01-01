15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect Infrared Spectroscopy Table
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Norlutin and Enovid are ketones that prevent ovulation, making them effective contraceptives. Which of the following claims about the carbonyl absorption (C=O stretch) of these two compounds in the infrared spectrum is accurate?
A
The carbonyl stretch in Enovid would occur at a higher frequency than the carbonyl stretch in Norlutin because the carbon-oxygen bond of the carbonyl group in Enovid is easier to stretch.
B
The carbonyl stretch in Norlutin would occur at a higher frequency than the carbonyl stretch in Enovid because the carbon-oxygen bond of the carbonyl group in Norlutin is easier to stretch.
C
The carbonyl stretch in Norlutin would occur at a lower frequency than the carbonyl stretch in Enovid because the carbon-oxygen bond of the carbonyl group in Norlutin is easier to stretch.
D
The carbonyl stretch in Enovid would occur at a lower frequency than the carbonyl stretch in Norlutin because the carbon-oxygen bond of the carbonyl group in Enovid is easier to stretch.