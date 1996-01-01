7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
7. Substitution Reactions SN2 Reaction
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Crown ethers can solvate cations as shown below where the 18-crown-6 forms a stable complex with potassium. How is the rate of an SN2 reaction affected by the addition of a crown ether?
Crown ethers can solvate cations as shown below where the 18-crown-6 forms a stable complex with potassium. How is the rate of an SN2 reaction affected by the addition of a crown ether?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The rate of an SN2 reaction would not be affected by the addition of a crown ether.
B
The rate of an SN2 reaction would be decreased by the addition of a crown ether.
C
The rate of an SN2 reaction would be increased by the addition of a crown ether.
D
The SN2 reaction would be completely prevented from happening by the addition of a crown ether.