7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why does the following reaction still occur via an SN2 reaction even though run under standard solvolysis conditions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The solvent methanol (CH3OH) stabilizes the transition state better than other solvents.
B
The leaving group is attached to a primary carbon, which has less steric hindrance.
C
The reaction proceeds faster due to the increased acidity of the methanol solvent.
D
The nucleophile is more likely to form a stable intermediate with the primary carbon before displacement of the leaving group.