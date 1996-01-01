Is the following statement correct? Why?
The presence of an electron-donating group on the benzene ring could statistically yield as much as a 2:1 ratio of ortho to para isomers.
Is the following statement correct? Why?
The presence of an electron-donating group on the benzene ring could statistically yield as much as a 2:1 ratio of ortho to para isomers.
The statement is incorrect because the electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction can statistically occur at one ortho position and one para position.
The statement is incorrect because the electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction can statistically occur at only one meta position.
The statement is incorrect because the electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction can statistically occur at two para positions and one ortho position.
The statement is correct because the electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction can statistically occur at two ortho positions and one para position.