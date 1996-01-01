4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Equatorial Preference
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two disubstituted cyclohexanes are given below. Draw the two chair conformations for each of them and label the more stable conformation.
a. cis-1-(tert-butyl)-2-methylcyclohexane
b. trans-1,2-dibromocyclohexane
