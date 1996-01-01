2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
2. Molecular Representations Intermolecular Forces
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
List these three compounds from the one with the lowest boiling point to the one with the highest boiling point. Pentane, propane and butane.
List these three compounds from the one with the lowest boiling point to the one with the highest boiling point. Pentane, propane and butane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(lowest boiling point) propane < pentane < butane (highest boiling point)
B
(lowest boiling point) propane < butane < pentane (highest boiling point)
C
(lowest boiling point) butane < propane < pentane (highest boiling point)
D
(lowest boiling point) butane < pentane < butane (highest boiling poiint)