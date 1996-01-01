8. Elimination Reactions
E2 Mechanism
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why the following reaction produces only a substitution product and no elimination product.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reactant does not have axial hydrogen on any of the β-carbons, therefore it can not undergo an elimination reaction.
B
The reactant does not have equatorial hydrogen on any of the β-carbons, therefore it can not undergo an elimination reaction.
C
Due to the poor leaving group, the reactant can not undergo an elimination reaction.
D
Due to the poor base, the elimination reaction does not occur.