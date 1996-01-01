3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why the hydroxy proton of kojic acid at carbon-5 is more readily lost than the hydroxy proton at carbon-7.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The anion formed by the loss of proton from C-5 hydroxy is resonance stabilized therefore this proton is readily lost.
B
The anion formed by the loss of proton from C-5 hydroxy is stabilized by hyperconjugation therefore this proton is readily lost.
C
The anion formed by the loss of proton from C-7 hydroxy is not resonance stabilized therefore this proton is readily lost.
D
The anion formed by the loss of proton from C-7 hydroxy is stabilized by hyperconjugation therefore this proton is readily lost.