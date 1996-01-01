3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the more basic member among each pair of the compounds given below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Structure (i) is more basic than (ii)
b. Structure (iv) is more basic than (iii).
B
a. Structure (i) is more basic than (ii)
b. Structure (iii) is more basic than (iv).
C
a. Structure (ii) is more basic than (i)
b. Structure (iv) is more basic than (iii).
D
a. Structure (ii) is more basic than (i)
b. Structure (iii) is more basic than (iv).
