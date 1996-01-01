Under basic conditions, Compound II will form a conjugate system while Compound I will not. Give a possible explanation and provide the mechanism that shows the formation of the conjugated system for Compound II.
Under basic conditions, Compound II will form a conjugate system while Compound I will not. Give a possible explanation and provide the mechanism that shows the formation of the conjugated system for Compound II.
Compound II will form a conjugated system because it contains an α-hydrogen, while compound I does not.
The mechanism for the formation of the conjugated system for Compound II:
Compound I will not form a conjugated system due presence of α-hydrogens.
The mechanism for the formation of the conjugated system for Compound II:
Compound II will form a conjugated system because it already has a conjugated system present.
The mechanism for the formation of the conjugated system for Compound II:
Compound I will not form a conjugated system because it already has a conjugated system present.