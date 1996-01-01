16. Conjugated Systems
Conjugation Chemistry
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify each of the given diene and polyene as cumulated, conjugated, or isolated.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a Isolated
b Conjugated
c Isolated
d Cumulated
e Conjugated
b Conjugated
c Isolated
d Cumulated
e Conjugated
B
a Isolated
b Conjugated
c Conjugated
d Cumulated
e Conjugated
b Conjugated
c Conjugated
d Cumulated
e Conjugated
C
a Isolated
b Conjugated
c Isolated
d Conjugated
e Isolated
b Conjugated
c Isolated
d Conjugated
e Isolated
D
a Isolated
b Isolated
c Conjugated
d Cumulated
e Conjugated
b Isolated
c Conjugated
d Cumulated
e Conjugated